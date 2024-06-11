Eatala meets Amit Shah amidst talk of key role in Telangana's BJP

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on Monday met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi amidst reports that the BJP national leadership will appoint him as the saffron party’s Telangana unit president.

BJP insiders said Rajender discussed the future course of politics in Telangana with Shah. Sources said that Shah assured him of an important post in the party.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajender said: “We discussed various issues pertaining to Telangana politics. I can’t say anything more than that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Rajender was among the aspirants for a berth in the Narendra Modi Cabinet but was not inducted in the Union Council of ministers.

In Delhi, Rajender also met Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnaw, G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, congratulating them on their induction into the Modi Cabinet.