Telangana: Disquiet in Congress over Operation Akarsh

HYDERABAD: The exodus of MLAs from the embattled BRS to the Congress is creating unrest within the ruling party as some leaders are unhappy with the way “Operation Akarsh” is being implemented. In fact, some senior leaders in the party believe that the way it is being implemented, Operation Akarsh may actually backfire on the Congress.

The latest legislator to switch loyalties was Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar. This jumping ship took senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy by surprise as he was unaware of the move.

Political circles are abuzz with debates on the repercussions of “Operation Akarsh” which focuses on attracting BRS MLAs into the Congress fold. However, the grapevine suggests that the state leadership of the Congress is not informing local leaders about these defections, leaving many grumbling.

MLA Danam Nagender’s defection to the Congress has created tensions among ground-level leaders in Khairatabad Assembly constituency. Corporator and segment in-charge Vijay Reddy’s silence on the matter speaks volumes, say those close to him. Similarly, in Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency, the defection of BRS MLA Tellam Venkat Rao shocked former MLA and senior Congress leader Podem Veeraiah.

The defection of Kadiyam Srihari to the Congress was met with opposition from the party’s Station Ghanpur in-charge Indira, who too chose to remain silent rather than speak and fan the flames.

However, the recent welcoming of former speaker and MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy into the Congress fold created major disruption within the BRS but has also left a section of the ruling party fuming. Among the Congress senior leaders, many are sympathetic towards T Jeevan Reddy as they believe that his position in the party will be undermined.