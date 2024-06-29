Health sciences students continue protest against mass failure at OMC, Telangana

HYDERABAD: For the second straight day, protests were held over the shocking results of the first year examination of B.Sc Allied Health Sciences in which over 700 students failed.

On Friday, students protested at the Osmania Medical College campus in Koti. On Thursday, protests were held at the Gandhi Medical College.

The protest was led by SFI, in which around 200 students from the OMC joined, demanding grace marks for those who were deemed to have failed. They also demanded regular faculty member and a defined syllabus for the course as well as the pattern of the question papers.

A student told TNIE, “The results have added to our torment we had to face from the beginning of the course. There was no clarity on the syllabus and there was no sufficient time to complete the syllabus as the course started very late. We demand that the university give grace marks to those who have failed and prepare a proper plan for the second year course.”

SFI district secretary Ashok Reddy said that the students will continue to fight till the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) provides a solution to the issue.

OMC principal Dr A Narendra Kumar told TNIE: “Such a large number of students failing together is unprecedented. One of the major reasons is that since it was a newly introduced course, the syllabus was still a work in progress and students did not get enough time to prepare, and the questions were also very tough. In this case, re-evaluation will be of little use and the university should consider conducting a supplementary exam in three months, giving sufficient time for students to prepare.”