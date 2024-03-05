Jupally: Why hasn’t the Centre ordered a probe into Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scam?

HYDERABAD: Tourism and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday asked the BJP-led Union government to explain why there was no inquiry on the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. “The BJP-led government at the Centre got many people arrested by investigating agencies like CBI and ED. The BJP should explain why these agencies are not investigating the corruption and extortion that took place during BRS rule,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Krishna Rao alleged that the Centre is dragging the matter of settling the Krishna waters dispute and giving Telangana its rightful share. “The BJP has no moral right to ask the votes of the people of Telangana without settling the water dispute,” the minister said.

He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain why his government was not granting national project status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift scheme.

Krishna Rao also accused the BJP of trying to divide the country in the name of caste and religion and win votes. “They talk of Ram Rajya, but why are they unable to provide a just, fair and inclusive government,” he said.

He predicted that the BJP and BRS would not win even two seats upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Krishna Rao said that the people of Telangana would teach a lesson to both the BJP and the BRS.