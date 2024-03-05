Kavitha says Congress-BJP links now exposed with CM calling PM 'bade bhai'

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday claimed that the “nexus between the BJP and Congress” has been exposed with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his elder brother.

“The chief minister addressing the prime minister as an elder brother is a good practice. However, this elder brother has done nothing for Telangana. In the Union Budget, Modi did not even allocate one Rupee to Telangana and the chief minister did not even react to this. Today, the chief minister calling Modi an elder brother exposes the nexus between the BJP and Congress,” Kavitha said.

Speaking to reporters here, she said that the BJP and Congress were constantly working against the interests of Telangana. The chief minister should get the Centre to release more funds for Telangana, she said.

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgment on immunity from prosecution for MPs and MLAs in bribery cases, she said it would help decriminalise politics. Kavitha requested the prime minister to implement the judgment in Telangana first as the chief minister himself is an accused in the “note-for-vote” case. She also requested the Union government to take up this case.