HYDERABAD: Seeking support from the Centre, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the prime minister is like a “bade bhai” (elder brother) for the states.

Addressing a gathering during inauguration of development projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Adilabad, Revanth said, “Chief ministers can take the development of their respective states further only with the help of their big brother.”

Revanth Reddy was the first chief minister of Telangana to share the dais with PM Modi during an official event in 10 years. BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped PM’s official visits on several occasion during his tenure as CM.

Revanth Reddy further sought Modi’s cooperation to take Telangana forward along the lines of Gujarat. Modi’s support is needed to develop the Musi River on par with the Sabarmati in Gujarat, he said.

State-Centre relations must be cordial: CM

Noting that people ultimately lose when there is conflict between the Centre and states, Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana government would like to maintain cordial relations with the Centre.

Hyderabad would like to contribute to the prime minister’s ambitious goal of making India a five trillion dollar economy, Revanth added.

He pointed out that as per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, the Centre has to set up a 4,000 MW power plant in the state. However, due to the actions of the previous BRS government, only 1,600 MW was completed in the last 10 years, he alleged and offered to extend necessary cooperation and give clearances to NTPC for the same.

Revanth Reddy sought Modi’s cooperation to expand the semiconductor industry in the state.

