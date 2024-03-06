Telangana: Suspended SIB officer destroyed 42 hard disks, key documents

HYDERABAD: Shocking details regarding the suspension of service of former Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) officer D Praneeth Kumar, alias Praneeth Rao emerged on Tuesday, the day after action was taken on the officer for allegedly abusing his position and misconduct.

Though the official orders cited ‘misconduct’ as the reason for Praneeth’s suspension, it is believed that the Congress government took reports that he allegedly resorted to ‘phone tapping’ of Opposition leaders during the tenure of the previous BRS government very seriously, said sources.

Praneeth also allegedly spied on a former DGP.

Before the Assembly elections, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had alleged that Praneeth was tapping the phones of Opposition leaders and the suspension orders were issued around three months after the Congress formed the government in the state.

Praneeth was asked to remain in the headquarters and not leave without permission. Sources said that he allegedly entered the Special Operations Team (SOT) logger room on November 9, switched off the CCTV cameras and cut the power supply. It is alleged that he destroyed 42 hard drives and hundreds of documents, including data related to SOT operations, politicians, NGOs, human rights activists and information concerning Maoists and terrorist activities.

Praneeth was charged with sub-rule (1), clause (a) of Rule 8 of TSCS (CC&A) Rules, 1991.

The suspension order says: “Praneeth Kumar, who is working as DSP, DCRB (Functional Verticals) in Rajanna Sircilla district, has exhibited gross misconduct. He acted in contravention of his duties on his own accord, abused his official position, displayed authoritarian behaviour, failed to maintain absolute integrity and violated legal procedures. He utilised dedicated leased line internet connectivity exclusively for the SOT headed by him in SIB. Additionally, he removed 42 hard disks from systems in his SOT logger room, erasing important data, dismantled HDDs with the help of an electrician by switching off all cameras in the SIB building, leading to the destruction of all available data with criminal intent”.