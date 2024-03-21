New Governor all praise for Telangana people, history & culture

HYDERABAD: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan assumed additional charge as the governor of Telangana on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and other ministers were present on the occasion. Revanth introduced his Cabinet colleagues to the new governor.

After swearing in, Radhakrishnan expressed his gratitude to the people of Telangana.

He said that he is aware that Telangana is a state with a rich history, culture and a vibrant economy. He praised the state for its significant contribution in various sectors such as agriculture, IT and healthcare. The state has also been a pioneer in implementing various welfare schemes that have benefited millions of people, he added.

Radhakrishnan said: “Telangana is blessed with abundant natural resources, fertile agricultural lands, and a strategic geographical location that make it a hub for trade and commerce. The spirit of enterprise and innovation is in the hearts of our people, who are known for their strength, hard work, dedication and determination.”

He affirmed his commitment to upholding the principles of fairness, integrity, and impartiality, pledging to discharge his duties with diligence while ensuring the democratic process is respected. He said that while the constraints of the model code of conduct may temporarily limit certain actions and initiatives, it does not diminish their collective determination to serve in the best interests of our people.

Radhakrishnan called for collaboration with all stakeholders, including Centre and state governments, political parties, officials, civil society organisations, and the public, to address the needs and aspirations of the people of Telangana,

He urged everyone to join hands in building a future that is inclusive, equitable and sustainable.