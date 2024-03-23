Party no bar, politics bonds leaders and Telangana business groups

HYDERABAD: There appears to be a certain, albeit confounding, method behind the donations made to various political parties through electoral bonds. While some politicians, or the firms owned by them, made donations to even their rival parties, there also appear to be instances of electoral bonds being donated after specific actions.

For example, P Sarath Chandra Reddy’s Aurobindo Pharma donated Rs 5 crore to the BJP in 2022, just five days after he was taken into custody in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. What is more, another Rs 25 crore was donated to the BJP through electoral bonds after Sarath Chandra Reddy turned approver in the same case.

Also noteworthy is the fact that some Hyderabad-based companies were the major contributors to the BJP, and understandably the BRS. Leading the companies was the Megha group, which contributed a whopping Rs 664 crore to the BJP alone.