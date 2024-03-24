BJP MP Ramesh A1 in Rs 450 crore forgery case

HYDERABAD: BJP MP and industrialist from Andhra Pradesh, CM Ramesh, has been named accused No 1 in a forgery case involving a reported loss of Rs 450 crore to actor Venu’s PCL Joint Venture company.

The case came to light after Kavuri Bhaskar Rao, son of former Union minister Samba Siva Rao, appeared before the Central Crime Station here on Saturday to record his statement in the case.

According to Venu’s complaint, which was originally registered at the Jubilee Hills police station in 2023, the PCL Intertech Lenhydro Consortium Joint Venture had appointed Bhaskar Rao as its representative vide General Power of Attorney (GPA) in January 2002. Thereafter, the company entered into a contract with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) for execution of civil works at Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand.

As the GPA holder, Bhaskar Rao is the authorised signatory for all works related to the completion of the project. However, Venu alleged that 10 months later, in November 2002, Ramesh, who is the authorised signatory of Rithwik Swathi Joint Venture (alleged to be a bogus company), forged the signatures of Bhaskar Rao in what is said to be a fabricated agreement.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar Rao approached a forensics lab to verify if there was forgery involved. The test reports allegedly showed that the signatures on the document in question were indeed forged.

Subsequently, Venu lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station in November 2023. The case was then transferred to the Central Crime Station in December 2023.

Ramesh has also been previously accused of creating shell companies and siphoning off funds.

Recent data released by the ECI shows that Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd donated Rs 30 crore to the Congress. The company also secured a Rs 1,098-crore engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Sunni hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh.