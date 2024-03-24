ED team searches residence of BRS MLC Kavitha’s kin

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday searched the residence of a relative of BRS MLC K Kavitha in Hyderabad, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

The search began around 7 am when a team of ED officials knocked on the door of Mesineni Akhila, the sister of Kavitha’s husband DR Anil and resident of Block A, DSR Reganti in Madhapur. The search continued till late evening.

Sources said that the ED teams were probing Meka Sri Sharan’s role in the laundering of money made from the alleged liquor scam through shell companies. Sharan is the husband of Akhila’s daughter Vaishnavi.

During their search of Kavitha’s home the day they arrested her, ED sleuths had seized Sharan’s mobile phone, sources said.

They said that the ED believes that Sharan laundered the “proceeds of crime” [POC] made by Kavitha in the liquor business through shell companies. Sources said that ED officials collected a few documents related to the case during the searches on Saturday.