Telangana farmers worried as groundwater levels drop, temp rises

KAMAREDDY: Agriculture officials from Kamareddy and farmers from various villages are expressing concern over paddy cultivation as groundwater levels are dropping and temperatures are increasing on a daily basis. Presently, paddy farmers in Machareddy mandal, where paddy is being cultivated in over 22,000 acres, are encountering difficulties.

Sources said that due to the declining groundwater levels, some farmers are feeding dried paddy crops as fodder to the cattle, especially in Ghanpur. The situation in Machareddy and Palvancha mandals may potentially affect other mandals in the near future.

The district is located at a relatively higher altitude above the mean sea level, with the exception of Banswada, which is low-lying. The district comprises 22 mandals, with most farmers relying on rainfall for their crops. Recognising extensive paddy cultivation this year across all villages, the state government had started procuring paddy accordingly.

District Agricultural Officer Bhagya Laxmi said that despite being advised, some farmers proceeded to cultivate paddy without being concerned about groundwater depletion and increasing temperatures.

“Those who have completed harvesting are relatively unaffected, but delayed cultivation may pose challenges to the crop. Higher authorities are aware of the situation. Recent hail storms and untimely rains have caused crop damage spanning 26,000 acres in the district. Now, the water scarcity issue is causing paddy crops to wither in several villages. Currently, the overall crop situation remains a concern,” she added.