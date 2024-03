HYDERABAD: Were audio clips obtained through the illegal tapping of phones used to pressurise businesspersons to purchase electoral bonds?

Yes, if sources are to be believed.

Suspended Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) DSP D Praneeth Rao, who is accused of tapping the phones of some businessmen, reportedly sent the audio clips to them and demanded that they purchase electoral bonds in favour of BRS.

It is alleged that Praneeth Rao tapped the phones of realtors, hawala operators and others.

Meanwhile, a technical consultant to the SIB, Ravi Pal, has reportedly been identified as a key player in the case. It is learnt that he purchased a device used to tap phones from Israel in the name of a software company, without the required permission of the Union government.

It is alleged that the SIB paid Ravi Pal in crores to purchase the device that can eavesdrop on phone conversations within a range of 300 metres. This device was purportedly set up near the residence of the then-opposition leader

A Revanth Reddy to keep track of his movements. Ravi Pal will soon be interrogated.

Meanwhile, sources said that former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao contacted a senior police officer and told him that he was in the US for a medical procedure.

Prabhakar Rao reportedly told the senior police official that he will be back in Hyderabad in June or July.

He is said to have assured the senior officer that he would be in touch with the investigating officer in the case.

Prabhakar Rao contacted the senior official from the US after the police issued a lookout notice against him.

Accused cops confessed, say sources

Meanwhile, the hard disks that Praneeth Rao tried to destroy after the change of guard in the state were found near the Musi river in the city.

These hard disks and other materials in the case have been sent to a forensic laboratory.

Meanwhile, Additional SPs Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna, who were arrested in the phone-tapping case, reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime.

The investigation officers have filed a plea in court seeking police custody of Bhujanga Rao and Tirupatanna.