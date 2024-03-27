BJP Mahila Morcha activists stage protest over group clash in Telangana's Chengicherla on Holi

HYDERABAD: State BJP Mahila Morcha activists, led by their president Shilpa Reddy, staged a protest at Chengicherla on Tuesday, demanding that police take immediate action against those responsible for the alleged attack on women during Holi celebrations on Sunday evening.

Tension prevailed near a religious structure in Chengicherla after members of two different communities resorted to pelting stones as music was reportedly being played loudly in its vicinity. Five persons sustained grievous head injuries while a few others received minor injuries when the police tried to intervene.

Alleging that the police attacked the protesters with batons, BJP leader Madhavi Latha asked, “Why did they take the protesters to Keesara instead of Medipally police station?”

“They unleashed atrocities on SC/ST women. The women couldn’t even wipe their tears? This situation is worse than the British and Aurangzeb rule put together. This is razakar rule and we want freedom from this,” she said.

Madhavi Latha, who is also the BJP candidate in the Hyderabad segment in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said that she is not being allowed to visit the area because “they don’t want the truth to come out”.

She alleged that the two-bedroom flats are only being allotted to Muslims who have come from outside. “Only god knows if they are from Bangladesh or Pakistan,” she added.

She demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy immediately take action against the responsible police officers.