Revanth Reddy is first victim, I’m second: BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao

SANGAREDDY/HYDERABAD: Alleging that the previous BRS government arrested TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy after tapping his phones, BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday demanded a probe either by a sitting high court judge or CBI into the phone-tapping scandal.

“Revanth Reddy is the first victim of phone tapping. I am the second victim,” he said.

The BJP leader claimed that phones of the then finance minister T Harish Rao’s wife as well as that of MLC K Kavitha’s husband were also tapped.

Speaking to reporters here, Raghunandan Rao demanded that the then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao be arrested in the phone-tapping case. “KCR should be named A-1 and Harish Rao A-2 in the case” he said and added that “arresting a few police officials was not sufficient”.

He alleged that the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy lost the bypoll because his phones too were tapped.

Alleging that phone-tapping was started back in 2014, he wondered how the officials, who were facing charges, were allowed to go to the USA.

‘Revanth, Harish Rao travelled together’

Raghunandan also alleged that on March 19, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and former finance minister T Harish Rao travelled in the same flight. “They should disclose what they spoke during the two-hour journey,” he said. He also said that he is ready to provide evidence if the government sends notices to him on phone-tapping case.