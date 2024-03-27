Telangana phone-tapping case: BRS leader Dayakar Rao denies allegations, says doesn’t know who D Praneeth Rao is

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday said that he has nothing to do with either the phone-tapping case or suspended Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) DSP D Praneeth Rao, who is an accused in the case.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that Praneeth Rao’s close relatives belong to his native village but he has no relations with them. “I’ve nothing to do with Praneeth Rao’s case,” he said.

When asked about a complaint lodged against him by businessman and BJP leader Saran Chowdary accusing him of illegally detaining, assaulting him and extorting money in August 2023, he said: “I don’t know who Saran Chowdary is. He was suspended from the BJP because he grabbed lands. He also used to take money from NRIs and cheat them. He cheated a man called Vijay. There are many cases against Saran.”

Stating that his over 40-year political career has been without a blemish, he said that he is not going to give in to the pressure tactics. “No matter how much pressure they put on me, I am not going to change my loyalty from the BRS to another party.”

“During (former AP CM) YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s time, there was a lot of pressure on me. Police cases too were filed against him. But I didn’t switch my loyalty to the Congress,” he added.