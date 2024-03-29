Rahul & Kharge to unveil Congress manifesto at Tukkuguda public meet in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the Congress will be holding a public meeting at 5 pm on April 6 in Tukkuguda.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting and release the Telugu version of party’s Lok Sabha elections manifesto. The meeting will mark the start of the grand old party’s poll campaign by its national leaders in Telangana.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress attaches immense sentiment value to Tukkuguda as it is here former president Sonia Gandhi announced the ‘six guarantees’ during a public meeting before the 2023 Assembly elections and the party went on to win the people’s mandate to form the government.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering at his residence in Kodangal, Revanth said his aim was to develop the segment.

Thanking the people of Kodangal for supporting him during difficult times in his political career, he said: “Cement industries will soon be established in Kodangal. Though there are huge lime mines here, no industries were set up here due to the negligence of the previous government.”

“If industries are established here, the land value will go up. If pharmaceutical companies set up units here, more employment opportunities will be generated,” Revanth added.

“Establishment of industries will be facilitated only if land acquisition is supported. The government also gave special instructions to the officials to pay equal compensation while acquiring the patta as well as assigned lands,” he said.

While revealing his plan to visit Kodangal again on April 8, the chief minister said: “Kodangal leaders and cadre should ensure that Congress Mahbubnagar candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy gets at least a 50,000-vote majority from the segment.”

The TPCC on Thursday set up the national manifesto dissemination committee for the Lok Sabha elections. Information Technology and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu will lead the committee.