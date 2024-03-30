High command called Telangana government best in India: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the Congress is giving importance to leaders who have worked hard in the last Assembly elections by rewarding them with nominated posts.

The TPCC chief said that in a first, the party leadership has personally given the good news to these leaders.

Revanth was speaking at the executive committee meeting held at the Gandhi Bhavan which was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, ministers and senior leaders.

The meeting discussed the coming Lok Sabha elections, strategy and the campaign.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that chairpersons of all frontal organisations of the Congress have been accommodated in nominated posts. The committee passed a resolution congratulating the members newly nominated to the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council, or who have been appointed as advisers and chairpersons to various corporations.

The chief minister stated that the Congress will hold a massive public meeting at Tukkuguda on April 6 in which AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will release the party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto with five ‘Nyay’ guarantees. He asked the party leaders to identify the issues that they believe should be made part of the manifesto.

The party leaders were asked to meet IT Minister D Sridhar Babu to give their inputs about the party campaign. The executive committee meeting decided to appoint in-charges for campaigning at the Assembly and Parliamentary constituency level to expedite the campaign.