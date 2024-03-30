KTR will taste jail food soon: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has warned BRS working president KT Rama Rao that he would have to taste the food at Charlapally prison after the latter’s comments that certain officials might have tapped the phones of some thieves.

Addressing a meeting of Valmiki Boyas and workers of Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency, he said: “If KTR continues to talk so recklessly, he is sure to find himself in jail.” He recalled warning the police officials that they would be in serious trouble if they indulged in phone tapping. “Now, they are in prison and the BRS leaders are not bothered about them any longer,” he maintained.

He said that when the BRS was in power, people were afraid of speaking on phones. “In those days, even phone conversations between a wife and her husband used to be tapped. Only after the formation of the Congress government did the people really feel what freedom means. They can now talk freely to anyone without the fear of someone listening in,” he asserted.

The chief minister said that the police were probing the phone-tapping scandal thoroughly and were gathering evidence to send the guilty to jail. “Some BRS workers are shooting their mouths off, daring the government to nail them in phone-tapping case. This tendency should stop,” he warned.

The chief minister asserted that the people were satisfied with the 100-day rule of the Congress in Telangana. The schemes being implemented in the state have come in for appreciation, he said and added that he was surprised to know that leaders in other states were discussing the welfare programmes in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS and the BJP were conspiring to ensure the defeat of the Congress candidate in Mahbubnagar district as he hailed from there. He wanted to know why the people of Mahbubnagar should vote for the BJP as the saffron party had done nothing though Narendra Modi has been the prime minister of the country for 10 years.

He said that the government was committed to the welfare of the Valmiki Boyas.