Villagers pillage Krishna soil, encroach forest land in

SURYAPET : In certain villages within the catchment areas of the Krishna river, a worrying trend has emerged due to water scarcity. Residents have reportedly resorted to moving soil from the river, flattening it, and encroaching upon forest lands.

Soil from the Krishna river is being transported to forest lands using tractors and tippers. The forest land, filled with stones, is being levelled with this soil to make it suitable for cultivation.

It is alleged that forest lands in the Krishna catchment areas of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts have been encroached upon. In Chinthalapalem mandal of Suryapet district, certain villagers brought soil from the river, flattened about 10 acres, and prepared it for cultivation. Upon being alerted, forest officials along with the police, removed the encroachments.

A case has also been registered against those responsible for encroachment.

Suryapet District Forest Officer V Satish told TNIE that about 10 acres of land in Vellatooru, Nemalipuri and Kothagudem villages within the Reserve Forest block in Chinthalapalem mandal has been encroached, and added that, black soil had been spread over rocks in the forest areas, flattened, and prepared for cultivation.

He said that with the cooperation of the Revenue and Police officials, cases have been registered against them to thwart their efforts.

Besides this, authorities have been informed about the movement of soil from the Krishna river. The Pulichintala project officials have lodged a complaint against encroachers at the Chinthalapalem police station.

Suryapet District Collector S Venkat Rao told TNIE that during a recent district-level forest conservation committee meeting, authorities concerned were asked to implement stringent measures for the protection of forest lands.

The collector pointed out that due to absence of clear boundaries for forest lands in Chinthalapalem reserve forest, villagers are trying to encroach the forest land. Following this, Forest, Revenue and Police officials have been ordered to take appropriate measures to protect the forest lands. The collector ordered the seizure of vehicles illegally transporting soil from the Krishna river.