Kadiyam Srihari: BRS has become weak, leaders are confused after change of political circumstances in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Station Ghanpur BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari, who has decided to switch loyalty to the ruling Congress, on Saturday said that leaders of the pink party were in a state of confusion after change of political circumstances and government in Telangana.

The veteran SC leader along with his daughter Kadiyam Kavya held a meeting with his associates in Hyderabad to discuss his future course of action.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Srihari said that the Congress had welcomed him into the party and offered to give Warangal Lok Sabha ticket to Kavya. “I will take decision on joining the Congress in two days,” he said.

Claiming that the pink party became weak in erstwhile Warangal district, Srihari lamented that though the party gave ticket to his daughter Kavya to contest from Warangal Lok Sabha seat, no leader in the constituency supported her. According to him, Kavya is of the view that there is no point in contesting on behalf of a party which is doomed to lose in the upcoming Parliament elections.