Minister Ponnam Prabhakar dares BRS to debate on BC welfare

HYDERABAD : Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, challenged the BRS party to engage in an open debate regarding the injustice that was meted to the BC’s during the pink party’s rule. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Saturday, he questioned why, in the 23 years since the BRS’ founding, no BC leader has been made party president.

He also said, “Before the Assembly elections, the BJP promised to appoint a BC leader as chief minister if elected. However, the state president of BJP, Bandi Sanjay, a BC leader, was subsequently removed.”

He highlighted that since the Congress came into power, `150 crore have been allocated for the welfare of BCs.