Rohith Vemula's mother meets CM Revanth Reddy, demands fresh probe into son’s suicide

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Cyberabad Police had submitted the closure report to tarnish the image of her scholar son, Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula, demanded a full-fledged reinvestigation into her son’s suicide case.

Radhika was speaking at a press meet organised by the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday evening, following her meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy earlier in the day, where she pressed for justice for her son.

Radhika, along with students of University of Hyderabad (UOH), submitted a representation to the CM, stating: “The observations in the report clearly indicate the falsification of facts and highhandedness of the investigating officers.”

Calling her son’s suicide an ‘institutional murder’, Radhika said, “My son was a topper in the university and always excelled in academics. He was a hard-working, sincere and positively motivated young man, who believed in the ideology of social justice and strove for the cause even while he was pursuing his PhD in the university. Those calling his Dalit status as fraudulent and that his interests lay not in academics but in politics, have left no stone unturned to twist the facts and ensure that the truth behind my son’s suicide will never come to light. A person with such strong morale was pushed to take his own life and then declared as a fraudster. This is really heart-breaking and disgusting.”

Radhika further said that she met the CM to request a fair inquiry and reinvestigation into the case and also withdraw cases against students and faculty members of UoH who were involved in the Rohith Vemula movement. She expressed gratitude for his assurance of justice in the case.