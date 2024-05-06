If you fail to prove govt is paying Rs 2.5K aid to women, you should wear a saree: KTR to Revanth and Rahul

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao gave a strong rebuttal to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for asking the former to wear a saree and travel in an RTC bus to know whether the state government implemented a free bus scheme to women or not.

Revanth, in an election meeting on Sunday, asked Rama Rao to wear a saree and go to Jogulamba temple in an RTC bus. “If the RTC crew did not ask KTR to take a ticket,it means that the Mahalakshmi scheme was implemented”, he said.

Reacting to this on X platform, Rama Rao told Revanth: “Rither you wear saree or ask Rahul Gandhi to wear the saree to prove that Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women scheme is implemented?”. Rama Rao said around 1.67 crore women aged above 18 were asking about the Rs 2,500 scheme. The state government assured to implement six guarantees in 100 days, but failed to implement them, the BRS working president alleged.

“Congress leaders are repeating the dialogues of Indira Gandhi and chanting the name of Sonia Gandhi. But, the government totally failed to implement welfare schemes for women,” Rama Rao alleged.

He alleged that the distribution of KTR kits, nutrition kits and Kalyana Lakshmi money were stopped and the government failed to provide one tola of gold to the girls.