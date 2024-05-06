If you fail to prove govt is paying Rs 2.5K aid to women, you should wear a saree: KTR to Revanth and Rahul

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao gave a strong rebuttal to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for asking the former to wear a saree and travel in an RTC bus to know whether the state government implemented a free bus scheme to women or not.
Revanth, in an election meeting on Sunday, asked Rama Rao to wear a saree and go to Jogulamba temple in an RTC bus. “If the RTC crew did not ask KTR to take a ticket,it means that the Mahalakshmi scheme was implemented”, he said.
Reacting to this on X platform, Rama Rao told Revanth: “Rither you wear saree or ask Rahul Gandhi to wear the saree to prove that Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women scheme is implemented?”. Rama Rao said around 1.67 crore women aged above 18 were asking about the Rs 2,500 scheme. The state government assured to implement six guarantees in 100 days, but failed to implement them, the BRS working president alleged.
“Congress leaders are repeating the dialogues of Indira Gandhi and chanting the name of Sonia Gandhi. But, the government totally failed to implement welfare schemes for women,” Rama Rao alleged.
He alleged that the distribution of KTR kits, nutrition kits and Kalyana Lakshmi money were stopped and the government failed to provide one tola of gold to the girls.
Rama Rao accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the people of Telangana during his public meeting in Nirmal by claiming that every woman in the state received Rs 2,500 monthly under the Congress government.
He mocked Rahul, labelling him as an unwitting politician easily cheated by local leaders like Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He accused Rahul of merely reading a script filled with lies drafted by local Congress leaders. Rahul also falsely stated in his speech that elderly people receive Rs 4,000 social welfare pension, girls receive 10 grams of gold for marriage, college-going girls get scooters, and farmers receive bonuses for crops.
Addressing roadshows in LB Nagar, Uppal, and Musheerabad on Sunday, the BRS MLA reminded Hyderabad residents of their uninterrupted power supply and drinking water under former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule. He urged voters to support the BRS in the LS polls, expressing that if BRS secures 10 to 12 seats in the elections, KCR would become the focal point of state politics and advocate for people’s issues both locally and in Delhi.
Reiterating his allegations that Revanth Reddy was differing with Rahul Gandhi on various issues, the BRS working president recalled that when Revanth called PM Narendra Modi as Bhade Bhai, Rahul Gandhi called Modi as chor. “Rahul said that Gujarat was a failed model, but Revanth said that they would develop Telangana on the lines of Gujarat model,” Rama Rao said.
“If the construction of a temple is the criteria to seek votes, then KCR too renovated Yadadri temple. But, we never used it for politics,” Rama Rao said while attacking the BJP.