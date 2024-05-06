Pink party tops Assembly poll spending

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with a total spend of Rs 175.19 crore in the recent Assembly elections topped the list in the state, followed by BJP (Rs 117.12 crore) and Congress (Rs 62.7 crore).

According to the expenditure report submitted to the ECI, the BRS spent Rs 126.92 crore on general propaganda and Rs 48.27 crore on candidates. The major portion of the party’s total expenditure amounting to Rs 71.98 crore went towards media advertisements.

It spent Rs 29.5 crore on organising public meetings, processions and rallies. It incurred Rs 21.41 crore for publicity materials like posters, banners, badges, stickers, cutouts, flags, hoardings, etc. The BRS spent Rs 3.54 crore for hiring copters for the tours of its star campaigners.

The party’s opening balance in its accounts in various banks including the amounts received from various sources after announcement of election schedule was Rs 1698.01 crore and closing balance stood at Rs 1,544.24 crore after the conclusion of elections.

The BJP transferred Rs 176.55 crore to its Telangana state unit bank account between October 19 and December 5, 2023. Out of this, it spent Rs 117.12 crore to fight the elections in the state. According to the report it submitted to the ECI, the state BJP spent Rs 117.12 crore, including Rs 81.28 crore on general propaganda and Rs 35.83 crore on candidates.