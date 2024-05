HYDERABAD: Reaffirming the BJP’s stance on quotas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs would not end as long as there was at least one saffron party MP in Parliament.

Addressing an election rally in Kagaznagar (Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency), he reiterated that while religious reservations will be scrapped, the quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs will be increased. He also alleged that TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy shared a doctored video of him speaking on reservations.

Referring to the case filed against him over engaging children in election campaigning, Shah, who also addressed public meetings in Nizamabad and Secunderabad on Sunday, said, “I will not cry like Revanth Reddy. I will approach the high court.”

The senior BJP leader exuded confidence that the saffron party will emerge victorious in 10 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Alleging that the vote bank of the Congress and the AIMIM are the same, Shah claimed that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi did not attend the Ram temple consecration despite being invited due to fear that their presence at the event in Ayodhya would upset their vote bank.