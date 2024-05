HYDERABAD: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress following Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda’s comments on skin colour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the people of the country would never tolerate insults based on skin colour.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Warangal as part of the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign, Modi asked: “Will the ability of people be decided in my country based on skin colour? Who gave the permission to ‘shehzada’ for this game of skin colour?”

Referring to Pitroda as “philosopher and guide” of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister said that he has now understood that the grand old party sought to defeat President Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections as her skin colour is dark. “Those who dance keeping the Constitution on their heads are insulting the people of the country based on their skin colour. The people of the country worship Lord Sri Krishna whose skin colour was like all of us,” Modi added.

The prime minister was referring to Pitroda’s comments in an interview that people in the eastern parts of India resembled the Chinese and those from the south looked like Africans.

Mum is the word?