Pitroda’s racist remarks reflect Congress's arrogant attitude: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Affirming that India symbolises “unity in diversity”, Telangana BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the racist comments of Rahul Gandhi’s aide Sam Pitroda reflects the arrogant attitude of the Congress towards the people of this country.

Addressing the media here, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also called ‘neech’ in the past. “It is proof of their arrogance,” he added.

Kishan was referring to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech aadmi” remark against Modi in 2017, following which he was suspended from the party.

The BJP state chief said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s statement that “journalists will come to their senses if two or three of them are put behind bars is proof of his arrogance”.

He said that the Congress’ propaganda campaign on reservations has failed. “It is the beneficiaries of reservation who support the BJP with confidence,” he added.

Alleging that the CM is trying to throw mud at the Union government, Kishan said that Revanth has a team to do research on what abuses to hurl at political rivals and how to morph videos.

The Congress and BRS are competing with each to spread lies about the BJP, he added.