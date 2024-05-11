Are you ready to retire at age of 75? Telangana CM Revanth Reddy asks PM Modi

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, during a press meet, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about whether, as he had decided the age of retirement for an elected representative to be 75 years in the BJP, would that be applicable to him too.

CM Revanth Reddy said, "He has decided 75 years as the age for retirement in the BJP for an elected representative. That is how he has forcefully taken decisions against LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and senior leaders. Now that Narendra Modi is going to cross 74 years, one more year is left. I want to pose the same question to Narendra Modi. Are you ready to retire at the age of 75?"

CM Revanth Reddy also questioned PM Modi on his economic policies.

He further said, "I want to remind you of one thing. From 1947 to 2014, 14 prime ministers, for almost 67 years, have borrowed 55 lakh crores. PM Modi borrowed 113 lakh crores. He ruined this country. The country is facing a crisis. So he has to take responsibility. So whatever documents he is submitting, we are not going to believe those documents because he can go to any level to win elections. He doesn't have integrity or credibility."

Earlier, in a veiled dig at CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that people in the state have to take the burden of double 'R' tax.

"Since the time the Congress has come to power in Telangana, there has been discussion on double 'R' tax. One 'R' is for Telangana, and the other is for Delhi. Both of them together have made Hyderabad and Telangana into an ATM..."

PM Modi said that people in the city have to bear the burden of "razakar" tax as well.

"Here in Hyderabad, you have to take the burden of triple R tax. Here one R is for Razakars. How this Razakar tax functions is visible in Old Hyderabad. The supporter of Congress and BRS and Majlis MP who has been in power for a long time, has not even given basic facilities to people," PM Modi

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.