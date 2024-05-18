Telangana phone-tapping case: CID seeks CBI help to issue Red Corner notice against 2 accused

Police sources confirmed that the CID submitted relevant documents to the CBI. The central agency will now study the documents provided by the CID and forward the same to Interpol. A Red Corner notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

However, sources said that the CID’s move might not serve any purpose, as the two accused have furnished their overseas addresses and expressed their readiness to cooperate with investigators. Prabhakar Rao and Sravan are currently in the US.

Sources pointed out that a Red Corner notice is issued only against fugitives. Moreover, the duo are not categorised as absconders, they said. Prabhakar Rao even filed an affidavit in a local court through his advocate, sources pointed out.