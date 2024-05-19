‘Jaw broken, girls harassed’: Indian students in Bishkek live in fear

“Students living in flats have been asked to not step out of their accommodations. In case of an emergency, they have been advised to carry their visas and passports,” said a student from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who did not want to be named. “However, that does not make any difference. The mob does not look into the passports before attacking,” his friend added.

The violence, which started following an alleged altercation between the locals and Egyptians on May 13, has led to a series of incidents where foreign nationals have been targeted.

“While university officials are ensuring that the students in campus are safe, those living outside the campus are demanding police security and provision of essentials,” said Dr Apurva, the national convenor of the All Indian Medical Students’ Association – Foreign Medical Students’ Wing (AIMSA-FMSW). Another member of the AIMSA-FMSW, Dr Vasundhara said, “We are concerned as we have been unable to reach out to a few of the Indian students. We are trying to keep in touch with as many students as possible and check in on their safety.”

Amidst the tense situation, the student from Uttar Pradesh told TNIE, “A couple of Indian students who stay elsewhere in the country, have left Kyrgyzstan fearing violence. They are not in Bishkek, but are afraid and have taken the road to leave the country.”

Even as the students are expecting that the situation would most likely be back to normal in a few days, they insist, “Only if the Indian government and agencies take a major action or put pressure on the Kyrgyzstan government, will the situation change. Else, we are worried that this might repeat.”