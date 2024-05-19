Telangana phone tapping: Raghunandan asks DGP to probe Venkatram Reddy’s cash distribution

HYDERABAD: BJP nominee from Medak M Raghunandan Rao on Saturday lodged a formal complaint with DGP Ravi Gupta accusing BRS candidate P Venkataram Reddy of severe misconduct pertaining to phone-tapping case and sought an inquiry by a senior IPS officer.

In his complaint, the BJP leader said that a series of confessions and statements from police officials reveal a pattern of illegal money collection and distribution during the Assembly elections. He said that former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao, who is named in a case registered with Punjagutta police station, confessed on March 29, that he was closely associated with Venkataram Reddy and admitted to collecting large sums of money from Hyderabad-based businesspersons and transporting these funds using government vehicles to various election sites in November 2023.

Raghunandan said that Task Force Sub-Inspector Sara Sai Kiran corroborated these claims in his statement under Section 161(3) Cr... on March 29, that he was tasked by Radha Kishan to distribute money on behalf of Venkataram Reddy and Raj Pushpa Constructions.

‘With support of KCR’

The former MLA’s complaint also included details from another confession by Radha Kishan during his custody on March 9, where he confirmed that Raj Pushpa Constructions had been funding the BRS during the elections. He alleged that Venkataram Reddy misused his position with the support of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family and asserted that no action has been taken against the former IAS officer.