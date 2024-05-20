Mob fear looms large over students in Kyrgyzstan

HYDERABAD: The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday evening released an official statement on all their social media platforms — “Situation in Bishkek is normal”. However, an hour after the statement, an Indian student who was about to call this reporter texted: “Someone is knocking on my door... I’m silent... Now, they’ve stopped.”

Describing the situation as “terrible”, the student told TNIE that a mob had just entered one of the men’s hostels inside a government medical university. “Last night, there were police and military personnel deployed outside the campus. But now, there is only a teacher, a warden and a security guard,” the student said.

Soon after the mob barged into the hostel, police reached the spot and dispersed the locals. “But this has left us mentally depressed. We were told not to go outside; but we are not safe inside the campus also,” said a female student, who lives in the same campus.

As the Embassy has not specified a time limit for the ‘stay indoors’ advisory, a student living in a private accommodation expressed concerns about the safety of those residing outside the campus. “If anybody steps out for groceries, they are getting beaten up,” he said, adding, “The situation might have improved in some places but that is because most people are locked indoors. But how long will you stay inside?”

Meanwhile, another student told TNIE, “Some of them ask locals where they could find Indian students, then they enter the apartment and beat them up. My friend sustained deep wounds but they took away the phones so we do not have much evidence.”

While the Embassy has shared emergency contact numbers, students allege that the authorities are not answering their calls. “I have been trying to call them since Saturday night so we can request them to increase our security. But they’re not picking calls,” shared a UP-based student.