Revanth Reddy following in footsteps of KCR, ignoring Telangana: Eatala Rajender

NALGONDA: BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Sunday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was following in the footsteps of his predecessor and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and working for personal gains and not for the state.

Speaking to the media here, he said that the promises made by Revanth and the Congress cannot be implemented.

“Like KCR, Revanth is finding ways to increase his income rather than improve the financial situation of the state. KCR lost power because of his greed,” he said.