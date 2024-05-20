Revanth Reddy following in footsteps of KCR, ignoring Telangana: Eatala Rajender

NALGONDA: BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Sunday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was following in the footsteps of his predecessor and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and working for personal gains and not for the state.
Speaking to the media here, he said that the promises made by Revanth and the Congress cannot be implemented.
“Like KCR, Revanth is finding ways to increase his income rather than improve the financial situation of the state. KCR lost power because of his greed,” he said.
Stating that the people have started opposing Revanth’s ideas and policies in a very short period, Rajender said: “The idea of increasing the land rates is not correct. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have already spoken about the RR (Rahul and Revanth) tax being collecting in Telangana. So, be warned (about carrying on with such practices).”
“The Congress is once again showing its original colours. Because of its policies, corruption has increased and realty sector has collapsed,” he claimed.
He also alleged that family members of Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues are getting involved in the administration.
Rajender, meanwhile, appealed to graduates to ensure BJP candidate G Premender Reddy’s victory in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection.