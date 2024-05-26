Transport department to seek NIC help to test smart card quality

HYDERABAD: The Transport Department has sought the assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to check the quality of the smart cards issued for vehicle registration certificates (RC) and driving licenses (DL). The report is expected to come to fore in the 10 to 15 days.

On Friday, Kamal Soi, chairman of a Punjab-based NGO Raahat, alleged that the chips in the smart cards are of poor quality, manufactured in China, and vulnerable to data breaches. The department issues an estimated 20 to 25 lakh smart cards annually across the state.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official in the technical wing of the transport department ruled out the possibility of data compromise through the chip. “What the NIC is likely to access is the quality of the card developed by Colorplast and whether the company followed the Smart Card Operating System for Transport Application (SCOSTA)mandated norms. It is necessary to use the chip manufactured by Samsung, and if the same is not followed, then action could be taken against it.”

Attributing the claims to a former employer of the Delhi-based Colorplast - the company that supplies these cards to the department-Soi said that the former pointed out the use of the “fake, substandard, and non-compliant” chips by the company against the Smart Card Operating Systems for Transport Applications (SCOSTA). SCOSTA guidelines, which mandate ISO certification, have been framed by the NIC, which falls under the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT.