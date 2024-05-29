Telangana: Burglar held, jewellery worth Rs 22L seized

HANAMKONDA: In a joint operation, Warangal Central Crime Station sleuths along with Mattewada police have arrested a man for burglary. They also seized 27 grams of gold ornament, estimated to be worth Rs 22 lakh, a two-wheeler, a mobile phone and Rs 50,000 in cash from him.

The accused, J Nagaraju, a native of Rajanna Sircilla district, had been living in Cherial village of Siddipet district for the last few years. Nagaraju used to operate a two-wheeler servicing centre in Cherial.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Warangal CP Ambar Kishor Jha said the accused turned to theft of two-wheelers to live an easy life. Nagaraju started stealing bikes in Karimnagar, Jammikunta, Kamareddy and Vemulawada in 2011, he said, adding that he was arrested and sent to jail.

The CP said that after his release, Nagaraju started targeting locked residences in Jangaon, Siddipet and Warangal between 2016 and 2022. It is estimated that he burgled as many as 38 houses, Ambar added.