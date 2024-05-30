Telangana Task Force teams formed to prevent sale of spurious seeds

According to sources, last year, spurious seeds were sold in many parts of the district, causing significant trouble for farmers. Following which, this year, the government has warned that cases will be registered under the PD Act if spurious seeds are sold.

In response, police and agriculture department officials have formed Task Force teams at the mandal level to conduct inspections and raids across the district. Inspections are being carried out at fertiliser and seed sales centres.

Furthermore, preemptive measures have been initiated to address the risk of farmers forming long queues for seeds in different areas.

The department officials are visiting various villages, advising farmers to avoid purchasing seeds at low prices and to only buy seeds approved by the agriculture department officials. They are also cautioning farmers to be vigilant about fake fertilisers and pesticides entering the market.

Medak SP B Bala Swamy warned that serious action, including filing cases under the PD Act, will be taken against anyone if anyone sells spurious seeds. He instructed police and agriculture department officials to work in coordination at the mandal level to protect farmers.

Farmers are encouraged to report any suspicious seed sellers by calling 100, so officials can promptly investigate, added the SP.

He warned that if the farmers buy and use adulterated seeds by mistake, they will have to lose a lot. Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet SPs along with Agriculture Department officials have set up surveillance on spurious seeds.