Long wait, complex procedure force couples to buy children in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A tedious procedure and lengthy wait for adoption were blamed for the child trafficking racket that came to light recently. Many childless couples found themselves drawn into the racket operated by three women who targeted fertility centres and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) offices.

The accused women frequented the CWC office and fertility centres to lure the couples who were frustrated by the wait associated with legal adoption through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). The adoption process can take anywhere from two to eight years, driving some couples to seek faster alternatives, said a CWC member. Exploiting this frustration, the trio trapped and sold children to childless couples.

Legal adoption, while often lengthy and complex, is designed to ensure the safety and best interests of the children, said a police officer. Authorities urged couples to adhere to legal adoption methods despite the challenges.

The modus operandi of the three accused was to identify prospective parents at fertility centres and CWC offices and promise a quicker process in exchange for a ‘fee’. This illegal route not only bypassed legal safeguards but also posed risks to the children involved. Though the accused followed a foolproof method, the phone of one of the women, Shoba Rani, gave most of the details, said a police officer. She saved the parents’ phone numbers including the price they paid: ‘Rathnam@3L’.

According to the CWC, while many children are abandoned for various reasons, only 20% are registered with the CWC for adoption. The remaining 80% often endure abuse and trauma at home, exacerbated by factors such as low income and alcohol addiction. Raja Reddy, Medchal CWC chairperson, said that delays and complex procedures are inevitable as a thorough checking goes into the credentials of the adoptive couple to ensure a stable environment for the children.

While understanding the frustration felt by many couples, officials warned against taking shortcuts that can have dire consequences.

The CWC, a statutory body for the welfare of abandoned and rescued children, was constituted in 2001 under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Meanwhile, Medipally police are working on to reunite the children with their biological parents.