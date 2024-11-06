Telangana to produce 82 LMT of rice this Kharif, estimates Centre

HYDERABAD: The Union government has projected that Telangana would produce 81.74 lakh million tonnes (LMT) of rice in Kharif 2024-25, which is 6.82 per cent of total projected production in the country.

As per the first advance estimates of major agricultural crops released by the Union agriculture ministry, paddy was cultivated in 23.44 lakh hectares in Telangana during Kharif 2024-25.

The Union government projected that Telangana will produce a total of 93.35 LMT food grains, including rice and pulses, during Kharif 2024-25, which accounts to 5.67 per cent of total production in the country. In Telangana, food grains were cultivated in 28.32 lakh hectares.

Cotton production in the state is estimated at 48.95 lakh bales, the third most among the states. Cotton was cultivated in 17.82 lakh hectares in the state. Similarly, maize production was projected at 9.52 LMT and oil seeds at 2.62 LMT in Telangana.

The agriculture ministry has taken into consideration the crop area received from the states and triangulated with information received from remote sensing, weekly crop weather watch group and other agencies to project these produce.

For the first time, data from the Digital Crop Survey (DCS), which is being conducted under Digital Agriculture Mission in collaboration with state governments, has been utilised to prepare area estimates.