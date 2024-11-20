Telangana: Second accused in Vikarabad attack surrenders in court

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic turn of events, Bogamoni Suresh Raj, accused No 2 in the recent attacks on government officials in Lagcherla, surrendered before the Kodangal court on Tuesday evening. The accused went to the court along with his advocate. The court then sent him to a 14-day remand. The accused allegedly went into the courtroom wearing a black advocate coat.

Speaking to TNIE, a top police officer revealed that six special teams have been sent to various places in Telangana as well as the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka to look for other accused in the case. “We are also verifying CCTV footage and other available evidence to ascertain who gave the accused shelter before and after the incident. We are trying to arrest the other accuse too,” the officer added.

Suresh was initially named as A1 in the case. But after conducting an inquiry, based on evidence and confessions of the other arrested accused, police named former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy as A1 and made Suresh A2. So far, police have arrested 25 persons in this case and all of them, including Narender Reddy, have been sent to judicial remand. Meanwhile, police reportedly detained three more persons. They will be produced before the court on Wednesday.