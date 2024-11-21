Rahul Gandhi praises Telangana's efforts for gig worker welfare, urges public consultations for effective law

HYDERABAD: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the Telangana government’s efforts to bring in a legislation for the welfare of gig workers.
He asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to make an effective law for gig workers by holding state-wide public consultations. Recently, Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to the chief minister, which the latter made public on Wednesday, through X.
In his letter, Rahul Gandhi said: “I request you to conduct state-wide public consultations for the draft legislation for gig workers. Hearing from all parties will ensure that the law is robust, effective and meaningful. The process can also help anchor future regulations for this sector.”
He said he was pleased with Telangana moving forward with a draft law, honouring Congress’ guarantee to the people of Telangana. He said: “During my recent visit to Hyderabad, I was impressed by the vibrant public consultative process for the socio, economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey. It offers a valuable model to ensure law makers here to emerge directly from the people.”
He stated that the Congress stood for the wellbeing of workers. “Our manifesto is committed to bringing forth a law to protect gig workers and enhance social security. In the states we govern we have taken several steps in this direction,” he added.
He mentioned that over the last decade, lakhs of workers have joined the gig economy. The generous initiatives in early years also helped many acquire income generating assets.
“However, time and again, workers have highlighted their vulnerabilities that arise due to their nature of employment. The absence of regulations further diminished their ability to negotiate or demand fair terms of work. Exploitative work conditions, predatory pricing and the lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism must be addressed. Furthermore, workers grapple with social discrimination and inhumane conduct in their daily work. “
Meanwhile, responding to Rahul Gandhi’s letter, Revanth Reddy promised to make the Telangana state gig workers policy comprehensive, inclusive, fair and pioneering, in line with Rahul Gandhi’s vision and promise.
Replying to Rahul Gandhi, on X, the chief minister said: “All of our work is inspired by your vision, ideas and work. It gives us more energy to know that the Telangana caste survey has made you feel proud.”