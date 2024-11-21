Rahul Gandhi praises Telangana's efforts for gig worker welfare, urges public consultations for effective law

HYDERABAD: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the Telangana government’s efforts to bring in a legislation for the welfare of gig workers.

He asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to make an effective law for gig workers by holding state-wide public consultations. Recently, Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to the chief minister, which the latter made public on Wednesday, through X.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi said: “I request you to conduct state-wide public consultations for the draft legislation for gig workers. Hearing from all parties will ensure that the law is robust, effective and meaningful. The process can also help anchor future regulations for this sector.”

He said he was pleased with Telangana moving forward with a draft law, honouring Congress’ guarantee to the people of Telangana. He said: “During my recent visit to Hyderabad, I was impressed by the vibrant public consultative process for the socio, economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey. It offers a valuable model to ensure law makers here to emerge directly from the people.”