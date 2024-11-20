Distance between KTR and jail shrinking, warns Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao will land behind bars for hatching conspiracies to obstruct the development work undertaken by his government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated on Wednesday, while accusing the BRS of attempting to derail progress.

"KTR went to Delhi and lodged complaints. Wherever you want to go, go and complain, but be rest assured, you will land behind bars for hatching conspiracies," the Chief Minister said, addressing a public meeting in Vemulawada as a part of "Praja Palana - Vijayotsavalu" celebrations.

"While I am trying to acquire 1,000-1,200 acres to develop an industrial corridor in Kodangal as an expression of gratitude for the people, BRS leaders attacked officials, including the district collector, with hired rowdies," he said, referring to the Lagcherla incident.

Revanth demanded to know why the government should not file a case against those who attacked and tried to kill the collector and other officials.

He made it clear that someone has to lose their land for the development of the state. "However, maximum compensation would be given to those who lose their lands," the Chief Minister said.

He added: "I have instructed the chief secretary and collectors to increase the market value of that area (where projects are proposed) three-fold so that farmers will come forward happily to give land for developmental works."

Revanth continued: "I am asking KCR (former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) — Are you justifying the language being used by KTR and Harish Rao? Industries should not be established in the state? Should we not create jobs for our children? Have you not acquired land for various projects in your 10 year rule? Have you not acquired land for the construction of Kondapochamma, Mallannasagar and Ranganayakasagar? Then, if land is being acquired in Kodangal, what is (the reason for) your grief? If we adopt such a policy, will the state develop?”