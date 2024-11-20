Distance between KTR and jail shrinking, warns Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao will land behind bars for hatching conspiracies to obstruct the development work undertaken by his government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated on Wednesday, while accusing the BRS of attempting to derail progress.
"KTR went to Delhi and lodged complaints. Wherever you want to go, go and complain, but be rest assured, you will land behind bars for hatching conspiracies," the Chief Minister said, addressing a public meeting in Vemulawada as a part of "Praja Palana - Vijayotsavalu" celebrations.
"While I am trying to acquire 1,000-1,200 acres to develop an industrial corridor in Kodangal as an expression of gratitude for the people, BRS leaders attacked officials, including the district collector, with hired rowdies," he said, referring to the Lagcherla incident.
Revanth demanded to know why the government should not file a case against those who attacked and tried to kill the collector and other officials.
He made it clear that someone has to lose their land for the development of the state. "However, maximum compensation would be given to those who lose their lands," the Chief Minister said.
He added: "I have instructed the chief secretary and collectors to increase the market value of that area (where projects are proposed) three-fold so that farmers will come forward happily to give land for developmental works."
Revanth continued: "I am asking KCR (former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) — Are you justifying the language being used by KTR and Harish Rao? Industries should not be established in the state? Should we not create jobs for our children? Have you not acquired land for various projects in your 10 year rule? Have you not acquired land for the construction of Kondapochamma, Mallannasagar and Ranganayakasagar? Then, if land is being acquired in Kodangal, what is (the reason for) your grief? If we adopt such a policy, will the state develop?”
Slew of allegations
Revanth singled out former minister T Harish Rao for obstructing his attempts to develop Kodangal.
Alleging that the previous BRS regime did not complete irrigation projects even after spending Rs 1,83,000 crore, the Chief Minister asserted that his government would complete the incomplete Kaleshwaram packages and other pending projects.
"Kaleshwaram, Medigadda, Sundilla collapsed. Harish Rao built a farmhouse in the land acquired for Ranganayakasagar project. Kondapochammasagar was constructed to take water to KCR's farmhouse. Let’s constitute a fact-finding committee and bring out the facts. KTR built a farmhouse in Janwada where GO 111 is in force," he alleged.
The Chief Minister continued: "While KCR is sleeping in his farmhouse, KTR and Harish Rao are obstructing development works. They lost power in the Assembly elections, they lost seats in the Lok Sabha elections and now it seems they have lost their minds."
He asserted that Congress activists were getting ready for the local bodies elections and said that the party would show its might to KCR and his family.
Accusing the BRS and BJP of neglecting development of undivided Karimnagar district, the Chief Minister pointed out: "The people of Karimnagar voted for Bandi Sanjay and made him MP for two terms. But did he bring any funds from the Centre for development of Karimnagar? Two times, people ensured BRS victory, but it did nothing. We don't want to neglect the development of Sircilla.:
Revanth dared KCR to attend the Assembly sessions and debate.
Alleging that the BRS regime failed to waive crop loans, he said: "During BRS rule, only Rs 11,000 crore was spent for waiving crop loans. But our government released Rs 18000 crore. If you have guts, then come to the Assembly and I will give all the details. Let us debate."