Telangana HC questions legality of ex-MLA Narender Reddy’s arrest; wife files contempt petition

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday raised serious questions about the legality and procedure followed in the arrest of former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy.

Hearing a bail petition filed by the former MLA, Justice Lakshman expressed concern over discrepancies in the account of the arrest, which has been a point of contention between his counsel and the prosecution.

Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao, representing Narender Reddy, told the court that his client was arrested while on a morning walk at KBR Park. However, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao countered this claim, asserting that the arrest was made at Narender Reddy’s residence.

The court questioned why Narender Reddy’s family was not informed about his arrest if it took place at his home, as required by law. Instead, the police informed one Saleem, a close associate of the former MLA. The judge remarked that such actions violated established arrest procedures and observed, “The arrest of the petitioner was conducted as if he is a terrorist.”

The arrest followed accusations that Narender Reddy conspired to instigate farmers and others to oppose a government land acquisition policy, particularly in connection with the Lagcherla incident. However, the judge expressed scepticism about the prosecution’s claims, questioning whether the allegations of “conspiracy” were substantiated.