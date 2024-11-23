Multiple FIRs against ex-MLA: HC issues notices to state, cops

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the state of Telangana and police officials in a writ petition filed by former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy seeking halt proceedings in two FIRs registered at Bomraspet police station in Vikarabad district, citing that multiple FIRs for the same offence violates established legal precedents.

The court issued notices to the Home department principal secretary, DGP, Superintendent of Police of Vikarabad, the sub-divisional police officer of Parigi, the circle inspector of Kodangal and sub-inspector of Bomraspet and directed them to respond to the petitioner’s claims.

Narender Reddy contended that filing multiple FIRs for the same alleged offence contravenes the SC’s landmark rulings: TT Antony v State of Kerala (2001) 6 SCC 181, which established that there cannot be a second FIR for the same offence or incident; Amitbhai Anilchandra Shah v CBI (2013) 6 SCC 348, which reaffirmed the principle barring multiple FIRs and Amish Devgan v Union of India (2021) 1 SCC 1, which highlighted the need to prevent the misuse of law through repetitive FIRs.