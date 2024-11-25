Telangana government rejects Rs 100 crore from Adani foundation, says it is ‘to protect state’s dignity’

Revanth Reddy, during a press conference clarified that the state government has decided not to accept the Rs 100 crore CSR donation offered by industrialist Gautam Adani for the Young India Skills University.

The decision, he explained, was taken to avoid any unwarranted controversy in the wake of the ongoing allegations against the Adani Group.

Reddy emphasised that the Telangana government has not accepted any contributions, including from the Adani Group, towards the establishment of the skills university.

"I, along with my Cabinet colleagues, do not want to be drawn into unnecessary debates or situations that could harm the reputation of Telangana or my own," Reddy said.