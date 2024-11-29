Task force, panels to monitor meals after food poisoning incidents in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In response to the series of food poisoning incidents reported in schools and hostels across the state, the government has decided to constitute task forces and institution-level food safety committees to ensure food safety in schools, welfare hostels, hospitals and Anganwadi centres managed by various departments. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has issued two separate orders to this effect.

As per the orders, a “Task Force Committee” will comprise three members — a food safety officer, a head of the department or an additional director of the concerned institution and a district-level officer of the institution concerned.

Each task force will investigate all food safety incidents reported in their respective institution, identify the causes and hold accountable the persons or agencies responsible. A detailed report will be submitted to the chief secretary.

The government will also establish institution-level food safety committees for schools, hostels and residential schools. These committees will oversee food preparation and serving to prevent contamination and foodborne illnesses. Each committee will include the head of the institution and two other staff members.

Mobile app in the works?

According to the orders, the committees are tasked with inspecting storerooms and kitchens before every meal to ensure the quality of provisions and kitchen hygiene. They must taste the food and confirm its quality before it is served to students. Additionally, committee members are required to document their inspections and tastings with photographs, maintaining these records until a mobile-based app is developed by the nodal department for instant uploads.

The orders district collectors to ensure that mandal, divisional and district-level officers act as supervisory officers for each institution. These officers must visit the institutions before and after cooking, sample the food whenever possible and share photographic evidence at the district level.

The orders emphasised the government’s commitment to the welfare and holistic development of children. “A well-nourished diet, cooked in a hygienic manner, plays a pivotal role in physical development and mental well-being of children,” orders stated.