Indians in Israel recount shock and awe during Iran missile attack

HYDERABAD: A wave of fear swept through Israel when 180 ballistic missiles were launched by Iran on Tuesday night. For the Telugu-speaking community in Israel, including nearly 800 people from Telangana and 4,000 from Andhra Pradesh, the night unfolded with the same terrifying intensity as they, too, faced a harrowing experience.

Speaking to TNIE, B Mahesh Goud, former president of the Israel Telangana Association (ITA), said people had to rush to the underground safety shelters/bunkers multiple times.

“I was relaxing after finishing my work when sirens started blaring around 8 pm. Many missiles struck nearby, with one hitting a shopping complex just half a kilometre from my safety bunker,” Goud said.

He noted that the night was more serious than the previous emergencies he had faced during his long stay in Israel. “Normally, we rush to bunkers and come out within minutes when the situation normalises. But this time, we were compelled to seek shelter at least three times, with missiles flying every 10 minutes. It was a powerful attack.”