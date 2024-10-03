Musi ‘lootification’ project aimed at collecting Rahul tax, alleges BRS's KTR

HYDERABAD: Terming the Musi Riverfront Development Project a “lootification project”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating a scam to make money from the initiative, claiming that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is just a puppet in the scheme.

During an informal chat with reporters here, Rama Rao demanded clarity on who authorised this project and alleged that Rahul was sending bulldozers to demolish the homes of the poor in Telangana. Stating that the initiative only benefits Congress and not the people, the BRS MLA claimed that Revanth wants to loot the poor under the guise of the Musi project, and turn it into a ‘Reserve Bank of India’ for the Congress.

He noted: “Our government estimated the cost of the project to be Rs 16,000 crore. However, on the instructions of the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we set it aside. Now, how did the cost escalate to Rs 1.5 lakh crore? For the Namami Gange project, taken up by the Centre to clean river Ganga, the cost to develop 1 km is Rs 17 crore, but for the Musi project, the government wants to incur Rs 2,700 crore for 1 km.”

The Sircilla MLA asked the CM to explain the need for Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the Musi project, pointing to a lack of consistency among Congress leaders. “During the inauguration of the Gopanpally flyover, the CM announced a Rs 1.5 lakh crore budget for the Musi project. Yet, one minister claims the cost was not decided and the other mentions Rs 1.5 lakh crore. There seems to be no coordination between the CM and his ministers,” he remarked.