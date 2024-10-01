INTERVIEW| Musi project is Congress’ grand plan to loot: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Describing those affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project as “victims” of the Congress government’s mindless administration and corruption, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that in just nine months, the Revanth regime has tarnished the brand image of Hyderabad, damaging the interests of one crore people.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, the Sircilla legislator said that labelling the affected people as encroachers is inhuman. He also termed the project as the biggest scam that the country has ever witnessed and claimed the Congress government was trying to turn the Musi scheme into a “reserve bank”

Excerpts

When you were the municipal minister, what was your government’s plan to rejuvenate the Musi river? How is the present Congress government’s plan different from yours?

When we were in power, we had a comprehensive plan for rejuvenation of the Musi river. But the present Congress government is talking about beautifying the river by demolishing thousands of homes belonging to the poor. Our approach was constructive politics, while the Congress government is engaging in a destructive one.

During our time, we had already completed several components, including the construction of STPs with Rs 4,000 crore and bridges with Rs 545 crore. At that time, the total estimated project cost was Rs 16,000 crore. Now, the Congress is projecting it to be Rs 1.5 lakh crore, unprecedented for any riverfront project globally. We call this the biggest scam in the history of the country because we believe that the Congress is trying to turn the Musi project into a “reserve bank” for itself for the next General Elections.

Is the removal of 10,000 encroachments against the interests of over one crore population of Hyderabad?

What you are calling “encroachments” are not actually illegal structures. These are homes that were built 20 to 30 years ago with proper permissions given by the previous Congress governments. If action needs to be taken, it should be against those governments and officials who gave these permissions. Labelling the affected people as encroachers is inhuman. They are victims of the Congress government’s mindless administration and corruption. In just nine months of its rule, this government has tarnished the brand image of Hyderabad, damaging the interests of one crore people.