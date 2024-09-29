Families protest over Musi project start shifting to Telangana govt allocated 2BHKs

MAUD principal secretary

M Dana Kishore disclosed that a survey identified 974 homes in the riverbed, of which 576 have been marked for relocation. “Around 400 families have expressed their willingness to move, which is approximately 80% of the affected families,” he stated.

Since the marking of encroachments began on Thursday, 120 families have agreed to shift to 2BHK units in various parts of the city. On Saturday, authorities handed over 20 houses to residents, with an additional 100 families also receiving homes. However, some people who had constructed larger structures and rented them out are reportedly reluctant to relocate as they fear losing a source of good revenue.

Revenue officials of Hyderabad district have facilitated the allocation of homes to several families from Shankar Nagar, Vinayak Veedhi and Nampally mandal. These families have been provided housing in areas like Pilligudiselu near Chanchalguda and Ziaguda in Asifnagar mandal.

Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty and Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala visited the affected areas, including Vinayak Veedhi and Shankar Nagar, where they distributed 2BHK house certificates. They reminded the residents of the government’s commitment to support the displaced families, including providing loans through self help groups and ensuring continuity of education for children. Special provisions will be made for admissions in nearby SC, BC and minority gurukul schools, they said.

The collector said that the displaced are being offered 2BHKs closest to their residences to minimise disruption in their daily lives.